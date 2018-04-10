ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – Western Wyoming Community College and the Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society will host a presentation by Doug Cubbinson on Warriors in Khaki: Indian Doughboys in the Great War. The event will take place on April 19th, 2018 at 6:30PM in room 1309.

More than 12,000 American Indians served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Great War from 1914 to 1918. At the beginning of the war, many of these Indians were not U.S. Citizens. American Indians enlisted in relatively high rates, however, less than one-quarter of Indians serving in the military were drafted.

The ones who were drafted experienced an extremely high injury and death rate as they were often assigned dangerous scouting missions viewed as opportunities to demonstrate their strength as warriors.

Doug Cubbison, Curator of the Wyoming Veteran’s Museum, will be presenting on Indian Doughboys and their roles during World War 1. He will examine the role of these soldiers in the war as many did not have American citizenship during this period. He will also look at the patriotism exhibited on the Wind River Reservation before the war was declared.

“Doug Cubison, President of the Wyoming State Historical Society, creates an amazing presentation on one of Wyoming’s hidden histories. Mr. Cubison is the director for the veteran museum in Casper, Wyoming.

His vast knowledge and background in military history combine with his passion and knowledge for Wyoming to create an engaging and interesting presentation. You don’t want to miss this amazing opportunity,” said Samantha Worden, Vice President of the Western Wyoming Community College’s Historical Society.

This event is sponsored by The Western Wyoming Community College Chapter of the State Historical Society in conjunction with Western Wyoming Community College’s history program.

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. Water and light snacks will be offered. For more information, contact Samantha Worden via Phone: (307) 871-2869, or email: WWCCHSpublicist@gmail.com​