Wasatch Tank Lines Hiring Gas/Diesel Tanker Driver

Wasatch Tank Lines, LLC has an immediate full-time opening for qualified gas & diesel tanker driver based out of Rock Springs Wyoming or surrounding areas.

An outstanding company, Wasatch Tank Lines offers competitive pay, benefits, 401k and quarterly incentive.

Signing bonus available based on experience.

Apply Today!

Send your resume to doug@wasatchtanklines.com

Qualifications:

Commercial driver’s license, Class A with Hazmat endorsement:

2 years safe driving experience required

Must be 25 years of age or older

Ability to handle physical workload

Strong work ethic

Previous Tanker experience preferred but NOT required

Responsibilities Include:

Safely operate tractor-trailer equipment

Load and unload fuel

Properly track and document activity log

Inspect truck before and after trip

How to Apply:

Send Resume to: doug@wasatchtanklines.com or Fax: 435-657-9855

