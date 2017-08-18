Wash and Glow Hiring Car Wash Attendant

Wash and Glow, a locally-owned custom built premium car wash, opened in 2016 has an immediate opening for a car wash attendant.
Apply in person today!
Wash and Glow
2512 Foothill Blvd. – Rock Springs, Wyoming, WY
Car wash attendants are responsible for providing a great customer experience at the car wash!
Attendants are required to:
- Prewash cars
- Assist customers at the car wash with purchases
- Cleaning the car wash area
- Making sure equipment is working properly
To Apply:
Apply in person, at Wash and Glow
2512 Foothill Blvd.
Rock Springs, Wyoming, WY 82901
Call Wash and Glow at (307) 362-6821.
