Wash and Glow Hiring Car Wash Attendant

Wash and Glow, a locally-owned custom built premium car wash, opened in 2016 has an immediate opening for a car wash attendant.

Car wash attendants are responsible for providing a great customer experience at the car wash!

Attendants are required to:

Prewash cars

Assist customers at the car wash with purchases

Cleaning the car wash area

Making sure equipment is working properly

To Apply:

Apply in person, at Wash and Glow

2512 Foothill Blvd.

Rock Springs, Wyoming, WY 82901

Call Wash and Glow at (307) 362-6821.

