Wash Out Damages 20-by-20 Foot Area of Chapel Canyon Road

CHEYENNE– The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office regrets to inform the public that a section of the Chapel Canyon road in Sublette County has washed out.

The washout occurred approximately 1.5 miles south of where Chapel Canyon Road intersects BLM Reardon Draw Road #5401, impacting an approximate 20-by-20 foot area.

The BLM has placed cautionary flagging and cones near the washout to notify motorists. The Rock Springs Field Office will advise the public when a repair timeline has been determined.

The BLM respectfully asks the public to not attempt to cross the washed out section of road or travel off road to bypass the washout. Please drive cautiously in the area and on all BLM roads.

For more information, contact the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0256.