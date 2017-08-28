Washington Elementary School Allegedly Vandalized By Former Student

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at approximately 1:18 pm, officers responded to a report that a teacher in Washington Elementary School heard crashing noises and located a juvenile in the building.

The teacher reported that the juvenile was holding a hammer and flashlight damaging property.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the teacher and an 11-year-old juvenile male.

The juvenile had previously attended the school.

The juvenile found access into the secured building and damaged four windows inside.

The value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

The juvenile was released to their parent and officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.