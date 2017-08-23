Washington Woman Arrested, Charged With Child Endangerment

ROCK SPRINGS — A Washington woman is behind bars, charged with Child Endangerment and drug possession, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Tuesday.

About 12:38 PM on Monday, Sergeant Rich Fischer was dispatched to a location atop White Mountain near the intersection of County Road 53 and County Road 69 in response to a report of a black pickup with Washington plates parked there. The reporting party said there was a small child in the pickup crying and expressed concern for her safety and welfare.

Sergeant Fischer located the pickup and found the little girl in the pickup as described, noting that her eyes were red from crying. Asleep in the pickup’s cab he found a woman subsequently identified as Melissa R. Oleary, 33, of Everett, Washington, the child’s mother.

Oleary told Sergeant Fischer she was there to see the eclipse and was taking a nap. She also said she “eats methamphetamine when she drives and smokes marijuana to sleep” and admitted there were both inside the pickup cab and described where. From a backpack in the cab, Sergeant Fischer recovered both methamphetamine and marijuana and placed Oleary under arrest for Child Endangerment (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana).

Oleary remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention of lieu of a $15,000 bond set by Judge John R. Prokos in Circuit Court in Green River.