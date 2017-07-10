Watch: Mesmerizing, Toxic Sulfur Fire Captured at Worland Recycling Center

WORLAND — On Friday, Worland Volunteer Fire Department was called to Smet Recycling on HWY 20 North for a report of an unknown type of fire.

Upon arrival, WFD found that the fire was a sulfur mound that had been ignited. Despite the beautiful flames, burning sulfur creates a hazardous gas called sulfur dioxide.

WFD was able to position apparatus in a safe location and lay in a line to extinguish the fire.

They captured the video, while in full PPE and wearing SCBA’s during a size up of the situation, as crews were setting up for suppression.

According to the Worland Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page:

.