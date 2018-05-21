Water System Back on at the Fontenelle Creek Campground

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that the potable water system at the Fontenelle Creek Campground has been turned back on for the 2018 camping season.

The BLM strives to be a good neighbor by facilitating recreation access for American families on public lands.

Facilities at the Fontenelle Creek Campground include paved access roads, 55 campsites, three vault toilets, three flush toilets, potable water and a boat ramp.

Fees are $7 per night, per designated camping spot, and a $3 dumping fee.

The Fontenelle Creek Recreation area is located on the west side of Fontenelle Reservoir about 35 miles north of Kemmerer and 10 miles south of La Barge.