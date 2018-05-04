A dry and warm weather pattern will remain across the Cowboy State today as high pressure continues to dominate the central Rockies. A weak cold front will then slide across the region this weekend which will bring a slight chance of late day showers and thunderstorms to much of Wyoming Saturday and Sunday. Continuing above normal temperatures across the state…will also keep the possibility of increased snowmelt and mountain river flows this weekend and next week.

.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.