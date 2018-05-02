High Near 48, 70% Chance of Rain

Low pressure marching across Colorado will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to central and southern Wyoming today. Otherwise…partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will prevail across the state today. High pressure will then take over the regional weather pattern which will keep above normal warmth across the state with increasing snowmelt and river flows possible through the weekend.

.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered rain and snow showers before 8am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 1am, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68