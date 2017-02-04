The Week Ahead: Youth Art, Timbuktu and the RMEF Banquet!

Sunday, February 5:
12 pm: Team Roping Jackpot at Sweetwater Events Complex
5 pm: PTSD & TBI Support Group For Veterans at the Elks Lodge
6 pm: Sweetwater County High School Rodeo Practice at the Events Complex
Monday, February 6:
Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center
9 am: All Day Painting & Cards at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
10:30 am: Toddler Time at Sweetwater County Library
11 am: Kids in Motion at the Expedition Island Pavilion
5 pm: Roller Derby Practice at Sweetwater Events Complex
5:30 pm: Main Street/URA Organization Committee Meeting
6:30 pm: Rock Springs Motocross Club Meeting at the Events Complex
Tuesday, February 7:
“The Photographic Legacy” Andy Warhol Exhibit at the WWCC Art Gallery
8 am: Board of County Commissioners Meeting
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
10:30 am: Learn and Play Story Time at Rock Springs Library
10 am: TOPS at the Young At Heart Center
12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC
3:25 pm: Green River After School Program at Truman Elementary
6:30 pm: Book Pocket Valentines at Sweetwater County Library
7 pm: Green River City Council Meeting
7 pm: Rock Springs City Council Meeting
7 pm: Mountain View Town Council Meeting
Wednesday, February 8:
“Watercolor Retrospective” at Sweetwater County Library
9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Kids in Motion at Expedition Island Pavilion
10:30 am: Ready, Set, Read at Sweetwater County Library
2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
3:50 pm: Sage Elementary School PTO Meeting
5 pm: VIRS Respite Care Board Meeting
4 pm: Lego Club at White Mountain Library
6 pm: Sweetwater Ranch Sorting Club at the Events Complex
6 pm: Timbuktu (French) – Foreign Film February at Broadway Theater
7 pm: Green River Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
7 pm: “All About My Mother” Spanish-Language Film at WWCC
7 pm: Joint Travel & Tourism Board Meeting
7 pm: Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
Thursday, February 9:
“The Photographic Legacy” Andy Warhol Exhibit at the WWCC Art Gallery
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Food Distribution Day
10:30 am: Kids in Motion at the Expedition Island Pavilion
10:30 am: Story Time at White Mountain Library
1 pm: Stretch and Move at the Young At Heart Center
4 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Food Distribution Day
6:30 pm: Hotdoggers 4H Meeting at the Events Complex
7 pm: Recreation Advisory Board Meeting at Rock Springs City Hall
7 pm: Superior Town Council Meeting
Friday, February 10:
Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center
17th Annual “Shootout in the Springs” Youth Basketball Open Tournament
9:30 am: Wii Bowling at the Young at Heart Center
12 pm: Brick-Stitch Bracelet Jewelry Class at the Community Fine Arts Center
1 pm: Creator Studio at Sweetwater County Library
6 pm: High Altitude Arena Cross Series at Sweetwater Events Complex
7 pm: Themed Skate Night: Family Retro at the Green River Recreation Center
Saturday, February 11:
9 am: Youth Archery League at the Red Barm in FMC Park
10 am: High Altitude Arena Cross Series at Sweetwater Events Complex
1 pm: Beginning Crochet Class at the Community Fine Arts Center
1 pm: Float Time at the Green River Recreation Center
2 pm: WWCC Women’s Basketball vs Casper College at WWCC
4 pm: WWCC Men’s Basketball vs Casper College at WWCC
5 pm: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet at the Events Complex