The Week Ahead: Youth Art, Timbuktu and the RMEF Banquet!

Sunday, February 5:

Super Bowl Sunday!

12 pm: Team Roping Jackpot at Sweetwater Events Complex

5 pm: PTSD & TBI Support Group For Veterans at the Elks Lodge

6 pm: Sweetwater County High School Rodeo Practice at the Events Complex

Monday, February 6:

Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center

9 am: All Day Painting & Cards at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

10:30 am: Toddler Time at Sweetwater County Library

11 am: Kids in Motion at the Expedition Island Pavilion

5 pm: Roller Derby Practice at Sweetwater Events Complex

5:30 pm: Main Street/URA Organization Committee Meeting

6:30 pm: Rock Springs Motocross Club Meeting at the Events Complex

Tuesday, February 7:

“The Photographic Legacy” Andy Warhol Exhibit at the WWCC Art Gallery

8 am: Board of County Commissioners Meeting

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

10:30 am: Learn and Play Story Time at Rock Springs Library

10 am: TOPS at the Young At Heart Center

12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC

3:25 pm: Green River After School Program at Truman Elementary

6:30 pm: Book Pocket Valentines at Sweetwater County Library

7 pm: Green River City Council Meeting

7 pm: Rock Springs City Council Meeting

7 pm: Mountain View Town Council Meeting

Wednesday, February 8:

“Watercolor Retrospective” at Sweetwater County Library

9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Kids in Motion at Expedition Island Pavilion

10:30 am: Ready, Set, Read at Sweetwater County Library

2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

3:50 pm: Sage Elementary School PTO Meeting

5 pm: VIRS Respite Care Board Meeting

4 pm: Lego Club at White Mountain Library

6 pm: Sweetwater Ranch Sorting Club at the Events Complex

6 pm: Timbuktu (French) – Foreign Film February at Broadway Theater

7 pm: Green River Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

7 pm: “All About My Mother” Spanish-Language Film at WWCC

7 pm: Joint Travel & Tourism Board Meeting

7 pm: Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Thursday, February 9:

“The Photographic Legacy” Andy Warhol Exhibit at the WWCC Art Gallery

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Food Distribution Day

10:30 am: Kids in Motion at the Expedition Island Pavilion

10:30 am: Story Time at White Mountain Library

1 pm: Stretch and Move at the Young At Heart Center

4 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Food Distribution Day

6:30 pm: Hotdoggers 4H Meeting at the Events Complex

7 pm: Recreation Advisory Board Meeting at Rock Springs City Hall

7 pm: Superior Town Council Meeting

Friday, February 10:

Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center

17th Annual “Shootout in the Springs” Youth Basketball Open Tournament

9:30 am: Wii Bowling at the Young at Heart Center

12 pm: Brick-Stitch Bracelet Jewelry Class at the Community Fine Arts Center

1 pm: Creator Studio at Sweetwater County Library

6 pm: High Altitude Arena Cross Series at Sweetwater Events Complex

7 pm: Themed Skate Night: Family Retro at the Green River Recreation Center

Saturday, February 11:

9 am: Youth Archery League at the Red Barm in FMC Park

10 am: High Altitude Arena Cross Series at Sweetwater Events Complex

1 pm: Beginning Crochet Class at the Community Fine Arts Center

1 pm: Float Time at the Green River Recreation Center

2 pm: WWCC Women’s Basketball vs Casper College at WWCC

4 pm: WWCC Men’s Basketball vs Casper College at WWCC

5 pm: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet at the Events Complex