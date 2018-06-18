Weekend Arrests Made in Big Piney’s Midway Mall Burglary Case

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Over the weekend, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Detectives made arrests related to a burglary case from the Midway Mall in Big Piney.

On June 10th 2018, Sublette County Detectives received a call of a burglary that had occurred the night before at the Midway Mall. Read the original story here.

Some of the items that were listed as stolen were: BB guns, Fidget Spinners, knives, flashlights and other small items.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the 10th, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office also asked the public’s help on our

Facebook page for any information regarding the case.

Later that evening they received an anonymous tip via the ‘Report a Concern’ link on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office website about the case.

Detectives followed up on that information, as well as leads they developed in the case.

Saturday, June 16th 2018, four arrests were made in the case.

Mario Vejar, 18 of Marbleton, Wyoming was arrested for alleged Aggravated Burglary

and Theft. Three other Juveniles were also charged and arrested.

Per the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office policy, juvenile information will not be released.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for giving timely and useful information that helped lead to the arrest in the case.