Weekend Snow Report for April 12 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

Your Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Powersports.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A cold front moved through western Wyoming early this morning. This system brought up to five inches of new to the higher elevations and rain to terrain below an elevation of 8,000 feet. Skies remained mostly cloudy during the day. Rain and snow shower activity decreased during the morning hours. Temperatures remained in the 20s at 10,500 feet. At the mid elevations the freezing level rose to around 9,000 feet. Temperatures in the valleys rose into the 50s. Winds were from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 miles per hour. Backcountry users have reported observations of large slab avalanches that occurred several days ago. Warm conditions are transitioning the snow at the mid elevations to spring conditions and melting the snow at the lower elevations. Areas of wet and dry snow exist at the higher elevations.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, April 12, 2018

A cold front moved through western Wyoming early this morning. This system brought up to five inches of new to the higher elevations and rain to terrain below an elevation of 8,000 feet. Skies remained mostly cloudy during the day. Rain and snow shower activity decreased during the morning hours. Temperatures remained in the 20s at 10,500 feet. At the mid elevations the freezing level rose to around 9,000 feet. Temperatures in the valleys rose into the 50s. Winds were from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 miles per hour. Backcountry users have reported observations of large slab avalanches that occurred several days ago. Warm conditions are transitioning the snow at the mid elevations to spring conditions and melting the snow at the lower elevations. Areas of wet and dry snow exist at the higher elevations.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Dryer and colder conditions will decrease the general avalanche hazard.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

The Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by:

Ride safe and prepared!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.