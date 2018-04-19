Weekend Snow Report for April 19 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

Your Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Powersports.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Skies were clear over Western Wyoming on Wednesday morning. Cloud cover began to increase later in the day as southwesterly flow aloft brought warm Pacific air to the region. Mountain temperatures rose into the mid-20s as the valleys climbed into the mid-40s. Ridgetop winds backed to the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Snow surfaces became damp, and shallow point slides involving the new snow emanated from cliff bands and rock outcroppings on very steep, sunlit aspects. Cornice failures along high elevation ridgelines also released a few slab avalanches, and at least one of these slides may have involved snowfall from the end of last week.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, April 19, 2018

Expect overcast skies tonight and through most of the day on Thursday as an upper level low pressure system to the west brings warm, moist Pacific air to the area. Overnight lows in the mountains will be near 20 before rising into the mid-30s in the afternoon. Ridgetop winds will back to the east at 5 to 15 miles per hour. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be Moderate above 9,000 feet on Thursday. Mountain temperatures are forecasted to start out between 10 and 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning. Skiers and riders venturing into very steep, avalanche prone terrain could trigger wind slabs up to two feet in depth. As the day warms, the likelihood of triggering these slabs will increase, and the possibility of wet slides involving the new snow could develop, particularly if periods of sunshine occur. Monitor weather conditions, and have a plan to transition to cooler terrain if snow surfaces start to become saturated. Below 9,000 feet, significant avalanche activity is unlikely.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend, and cloud cover will decrease. Diurnal warming and cooling cycles will lead to an overall stabilizing trend with periods of lower hazard during the cool, morning hours and increased hazard during the heat of the day.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

The Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by:

Ride safe and prepared!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.