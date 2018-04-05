Weekend Snow Report for April 5 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Moisture is beginning to move in from the Pacific in a westerly flow. The mountains experienced periods of light snow, snow showers and snow flurries today. Skies were mostly to partly cloudy. Temperatures were in the teens and 20s. Winds were from the west at 10 to 25 with gusts to 40 miles per hour. The recent new snow is settling and gaining strength. At the higher elevations snow surfaces remain dry on shaded aspects. Sun lit aspects are crusty. Multiple melt-freeze cycles and rain events have occurred at the lower elevations.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, April 5, 2018

The next storm system will move from the eastern Pacific into western Wyoming on Thursday afternoon and evening. It will bring 6 to 12 inches of heavy snow to the mountains and will bring rain to the valleys. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the mountains and will be mostly above freezing in the valleys until Sunday. Some areas of instability exist in steep upper elevation avalanche starting zones. Dense wind slabs that were formed by strong southwest to west winds are still a potential hazard. These slabs are up to two feet deep and could be triggered by the weight of a person. The general avalanche hazard is forecast to be MODERATE at the higher elevations. The hazard at the lower elevations is expected to be LOW.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

A warmer storm system will arrive on Saturday. It will increase the freezing level to around 9,000 feet and elevate the general avalanche hazard.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

