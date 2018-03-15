Weekend Snow Report for March 15 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

An unsettled weather pattern brought clouds and limited moisture to the area from the south. This pattern has the continued potential to bring showers to the area although little precipitation has fallen thus far. At the higher elevations different precipitation periods brought a trace to an inch of snow to the Tetons where temperatures rose to the upper twenties. In the valleys, flurries occurred in the late morning and no other moisture has been reported. Valley temperatures did get warm throughout the afternoon with highs at the Jackson Hole airport and the base of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort reaching the low forties. Summit winds have been from the south with averages between fifteen and twenty-three miles per hour. The light amount of new snow is adhering well to most snow surfaces that were warmed during the recent spring-like weather. It is also important to note that the new snow is falling on surface hoar and near surface faceted snow in cold and shaded terrain.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, March 15, 2018

The showery conditions are to continue through tonight and most of Thursday. This means snowfall amounts are hard to predict and are likely to vary even within relatively close distances. In favored areas at the higher elevations six or more inches of snow could fall. Below 8000 feet potential moisture could start as rain before returning to snow as temperatures lower tonight. A slight potential for thunderstorms continues through this evening. Highs on Thursday are to reach the mid-twenties at the higher elevations and the upper thirties in the valleys. Winds are to continue to be from the south overnight and then veer to the west during the day. Averages below 20 miles per hour are expected although some showery periods could bring periods of stronger winds. In the Tetons, the general avalanche hazard will be Low in the morning and has the potential to increase to Moderate at the mid and high elevations in the afternoon depending on snowfall amounts, wind speeds and temperatures that occur. In the Togwotee and Southwest Trails areas, the danger will be moderate at higher elevations where the deep slab problem that first developed in December continues to pose a threat to backcountry travelers.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

On Friday and Saturday, periods of light snow with little accumulation are not expected to significantly change the avalanche danger.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

