Weekend Snow Report for March 22 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Depending on location a trace to two inches of snow fell in the upper elevations of western Wyoming today. This follows overnight snowfall that brought two to five inches of light snow by this morning. Skies were overcast and temperatures at 9000 feet rose into the upper twenties. Southwest winds had ten to twenty miles per hour averages. These periods of recent snowfall continue to slowly accumulate and form sensitive slabs over sun crusts and surface hoar layers. The distribution of this problem is most widespread above 9000 feet however isolated slabs can be found between eight and nine thousand feet on specific features where wind loading has occurred over these weaknesses.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, March 22, 2018

Following a chance for periods of light snowfall tonight, precipitation chances are to increase Thursday morning and continue into Friday morning. During the day, two to five inches could fall at upper elevations where high temperatures are to reach the upper twenties. At the lower elevations snow could change to rain as temperatures rise with the rain/snow line possible reaching 8000 feet. Additional snowfall will increase both the size and sensitivity of soft slabs that lie upon sun crusts and surface hoar. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be Moderate above 8000 feet where these sensitive slabs could have depths to two feet in the morning and possibly three feet during the afternoon. The avalanche hazard below 8000 is expected to be low with an unlikely chance for avalanche activity during the day.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

By Friday morning, additional precipitation will increase the avalanche danger as surface slabs continue to grow in size and become more sensitive. Those conditions are to continue through Saturday as a chance for periods of precipitation continue.

