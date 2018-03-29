Weekend Snow Report for March 29 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A northwest flow pushed a cold front though northern and central Wyoming today. Western Wyoming experienced partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered snow showers. New snow accumulations during the past 24 hours ranged from a trace to an inch. Temperatures remained in the teens and 20s in the mountains and rose into the 30s in the valleys. Wind speeds in the Teton Range increased during the day to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 55 miles. These winds were from the northwest and caused areas of blowing snow along the higher ridge crest. Wind speeds in our other forecast areas were recorded to be 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 miles per hour.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, March 29, 2018

Conditions will be dryer with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s in the mountains and rise into the 30s at the lower elevations. Northwest winds will be light to moderate and gusty. At the upper elevations pockets of wind slab one to two feet in depth could be human triggered in steep avalanche prone terrain features. These slabs could injure or bury a person. These slabs will become more sensitive to human triggers during the warmest portion of the day. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be MODERATE above an elevation of 8,500 feet and LOW below that elevation.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Another disturbance in our northwest flow will bring a period of light snowfall to the mountains. A slow decrease in the general avalanche hazard is anticipated.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

