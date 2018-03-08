Weekend Snow Report for March 8 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Skies were clear and sunny over western Wyoming today. Temperatures at 9000 feet rose from the single digits to the mid to upper twenties. In the valleys temperatures rose into the low thirties. Winds on Rendezvous were from the southwest with ten to twenty miles per hour averages. The clear skies and direct sunlight allowed for the snow surface to dampen and sun-crusts to form this afternoon on south facing terrain. Settlement has continued following the recent snowfall. At Grand Targhee where the most snowfall was received, five more inches of settlement occurred in the last 24 hours. Cold powder is still prevalent in most terrain and near surface faceting is widespread.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, March 8, 2018

Clear skies are expected through the morning before clouds increase as a weak upper level disturbance approaches and brings moisture to the area Thursday evening. Mountain temperatures are to again rise from the single digits to the mid-twenties while southwest winds increase to 25-30 mph averages during the afternoon. The general avalanche hazard will be Moderate in the morning above 7500 feet and could increase to Considerable in the afternoon if significant warming occurs and increases the likelihood for a single person to trigger recently formed wind slabs to depths of three feet. The deep slab avalanche problem also continues although larger triggers such as snow machines, groups of people, or cornice failures may be necessarily to cause their release. An avalanche involving the deep persistent layer is less likely in the Teton area than in the Togwotee Pass or Southwest Trails areas.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

After Thursday night’s system that could bring 1-4 inches of snow ends Friday morning, another system is to bring snow to the area Friday afternoon through Saturday. The general avalanche hazard is expected to increase slightly as new wind slabs form over existing snow surfaces.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

Ride safe and prepared!

