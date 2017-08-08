Wesswick Endowment Started In Memory Of Louise And Arlene Wesswick

ROCK SPRINGS – An endowment has been started at Western Wyoming Community College in memory of Louise and Arlene Wesswick.

In her trust, Louise Wesswick left to the WWC Foundation a sizeable donation. The Community Relations Office worked with Louise’s family in crafting an endowment which would help to fund those things that were important to her. For this reason, the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Endowment will help to fund early childhood learning as well as the Arts, Education, and Humanities.

“Louise always was a huge supporter of the College,” said David Tate, Director of Community Relations for Western Wyoming Community College. “In working with her niece, Debbie Callas, we decided to build an endowment based on things she had donated to in the past such as hosting lecture series speakers or sponsoring cultural events. I think she would be pleased by how we structured this new endowment.”

If you are interested in donating to Western Wyoming Community College or in starting an endowment, please contact the Community Relations Dept. at 307-382-1882 or dtate@westernwyoming.edu.