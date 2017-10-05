All West Cautions Residents About Imposters

SWEETWATER COUNTY — All West Communications is cautioning residents that an unknown person or persons are going door-to-door misrepresenting themselves as All West Communications Installers.

The company cautioned that real All West Communications personnel will have a marked company vehicle. The imposters do not.

The fake installers could be satellite installers hoping to capitalize on the recent change in ownership of Sweetwater Cable.

All West advised that residents should be skeptical of the installers and if in doubt they should contact the police or All West.

