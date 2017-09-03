All West Communications Acquisition of Sweetwater Television

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to a press release, All West Communications is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sweetwater Television Company. This acquisition contributes to All West Communications continued growth and expansion plans into areas of southwest Wyoming.

All West Communications, which began in 1912, currently has a fiber network that extends through Lincoln and Uinta Counties in Wyoming down into Rich, Summit, and Wasatch Counties in Utah, with extensions into both Salt Lake County and Utah County. All West’s fiber network allows them to provide residential broadband services up to 1 Gig and business broadband options up to 10 Gig, along with competitive telephone and TV services.

Sweetwater Television Company, which began in 1955 as a TV service provider has expanded into voice and broadband services over the years to become the premier telecommunications provider in Sweetwater County.

Matthew Weller, President of All West Communications, stated; “We felt this natural geographic expansion of our current network just made sense. We will retain our deep commitment of investing in Wyoming to promote economic growth and development while being able to benefit from the resultant synergies provided by the merged resources of both companies.”

United by a solid, long term commitment to providing telecommunications services, All West Communications, along with Sweetwater Television Company employees, look forward to a bright future serving Rock Springs and Green River customers for many years to come.

For more information on All West Communications visit the company’s website at www.allwest.com.