All West Communications Addresses Local TV Transmission Issues

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following is a message to All West Communications (formerly Sweetwater Cable) customers regarding ongoing issues with local TV channels.

The full text of the message follows:

Rock Springs and Green River TV Customers: As you know there have been some ongoing transmission issues with the local channels. We have been able to determine the microwave transmitting the signal from Evanston to Rock Springs was damaged by lightning.

This equipment is scarce so we are attempting to resolve this from a couple angles.

The first thing we are doing is to see if we can find some replacement equipment and/or some type of loaner equipment as a short-term solution.

The longer-term and permanent solution will be delivering the service over a fiber circuit, but that solution will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks. We are also looking for other temporary solutions until the circuit is in place. Please be reassured it is of the highest priority to resolve this transmission issue you and get a solid signal for your local channels. We know this has been a frustrating experience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue. We appreciate your business and will work hard for you to get this permanently resolved.

