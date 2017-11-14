All West Communications Hiring Corporate Sales Executive

All West Communications seeks a full-time Corporate Sales Executive in the Rock Springs, WY area to develop new business customers and to sell and renew All West Services such as broadband, special circuits, hosted IPPBX, video, etc.

Tasks may include:

Developing a list of existing and new business leads

Visiting businesses

Developing and presenting sales proposals

Preparing quotes, ad jobs specifications

Assisting with sales events

.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field, required

Two to three years sales experience, required

Telecommunications experience, preferred

.

Employee benefits include:

Medical

Dental

Life

FSA

401k

PTO

All West services and more

.

To Apply:

Send your resume and salary requirements to hr@allwest.com.

.

All West Communications continues a century old legacy of outstanding customer satisfaction providing telephone, television and high speed internet services to customers along the Wasatch Back, Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River, and Kemmerer, Wyoming and surrounding areas.

All West is a drug free workplace conducting pre-employment and random post-hire drug screening.

.



.

.

