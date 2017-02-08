West Wind Of 21-To-30 MPH, With Gusts As High As 45 MPH

Snow and breezy winds will continue across western Wyoming today. Any snow east of the Divide will dissipate quickly as partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and warmer temperatures take over. Snow will again increase across the far west tonight into Thursday, likely with rain mixing in. An overall snowy period west of the Divide for the remainder of the week.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 36.