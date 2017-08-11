Western Archaeological Services Hiring Billing/Payroll

Western Archaeological Services is seeking a full-time billing and payroll clerk for its Rock Spring Office.
We are looking for a competent billing and payroll specialist to undertake a variety of financial and non-financial tasks in order to help guarantee the company’s revenues.
They will also be accountable for collecting timekeeping information, incorporating a variety of deductions into a periodic payroll, and issuing pay and pay-related information to employees.
Apply today
Drop off a resume at Western Archaeological Services 1600 Dewar Drive.
Ideal Applicant
- 2+ years of payroll processing and billing experience
- Analyzing information
- Data entry skills
- Attention to detail
- Confidentiality
- Thoroughness
- General math skills
- Financial software
- Reporting skills
- Verbal communication
- Results-driven
- Patient
- Good organizational skills
- Associates degree preferred but not necessary
.
Applicant Must
- Have working knowledge of Quickbooks
- Familiarity with Open Invoice, ACH, and other payment/billing applications
.
Duties and Responsibilities
Billing
- Assume the responsibility of receiving and sorting incoming payments with attention to credibility
- Manage the status of accounts and balances and identify inconsistencies
- Issue and post bills, receipts and invoices
- Check the validity of debit accounts
- Update accounts receivable database with new accounts or missed payments
- Ensure all clients remain informed on their outstanding debts and deadlines
- Provide solutions to any relative problems of clients
- Write thorough reports on billing activity with clear and reliable data
.
Payroll
- Maintains payroll information by collecting, calculating, and entering data
- Updates payroll records by entering changes in exemptions, insurance coverage, savings deductions, and job title and department/division transfers
- Prepares reports by compiling summaries of earnings, taxes, deductions, leave, disability, and nontaxable wages
- Determines payroll liabilities by calculating employee federal and state income and social security taxes and employer’s social security, unemployment, and workers compensation payments
- Resolves payroll discrepancies by collecting and analyzing information
- Provides payroll information by answering questions and requests
- Maintains payroll operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes
- Maintains employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
.
To Apply
Please drop off a resume at:
Western Archaeological Services
1600 Dewar Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901
.
Visit the Western Archaeological Services website.
Call Western Archaeological Services at 307-382-9503.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.