0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Western Archaeological Services Hiring Billing/Payroll

Western Archaeological Services is seeking a full-time billing and payroll clerk for its Rock Spring Office.

We are looking for a competent billing and payroll specialist to undertake a variety of financial and non-financial tasks in order to help guarantee the company’s revenues.

They will also be accountable for collecting timekeeping information, incorporating a variety of deductions into a periodic payroll, and issuing pay and pay-related information to employees.

Apply today

Drop off a resume at Western Archaeological Services 1600 Dewar Drive.

Ideal Applicant

  • 2+ years of payroll processing and billing experience
  • Analyzing information
  • Data entry skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Confidentiality
  • Thoroughness
  • General math skills
  • Financial software
  • Reporting skills
  • Verbal communication
  • Results-driven
  • Patient
  • Good organizational skills
  • Associates degree preferred but not necessary
    .

Applicant Must

  • Have working knowledge of Quickbooks
  • Familiarity with Open Invoice, ACH, and other payment/billing applications
    .

Duties and Responsibilities

Billing

  • Assume the responsibility of receiving and sorting incoming payments with attention to credibility
  • Manage the status of accounts and balances and identify inconsistencies
  • Issue and post bills, receipts and invoices
  • Check the validity of debit accounts
  • Update accounts receivable database with new accounts or missed payments
  • Ensure all clients remain informed on their outstanding debts and deadlines
  • Provide solutions to any relative problems of clients
  • Write thorough reports on billing activity with clear and reliable data
    .

Payroll

  • Maintains payroll information by collecting, calculating, and entering data
  • Updates payroll records by entering changes in exemptions, insurance coverage, savings deductions, and job title and department/division transfers
  • Prepares reports by compiling summaries of earnings, taxes, deductions, leave, disability, and nontaxable wages
  • Determines payroll liabilities by calculating employee federal and state income and social security taxes and employer’s social security, unemployment, and workers compensation payments
  • Resolves payroll discrepancies by collecting and analyzing information
  • Provides payroll information by answering questions and requests
  • Maintains payroll operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes
  • Maintains employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
    .

To Apply

Please drop off a resume at:

Western Archaeological Services
1600 Dewar Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901

.

Visit the Western Archaeological Services website.

Call Western Archaeological Services at 307-382-9503.

.

 

 

