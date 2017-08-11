Western Archaeological Services Hiring Billing/Payroll

Western Archaeological Services is seeking a full-time billing and payroll clerk for its Rock Spring Office.

We are looking for a competent billing and payroll specialist to undertake a variety of financial and non-financial tasks in order to help guarantee the company’s revenues.

They will also be accountable for collecting timekeeping information, incorporating a variety of deductions into a periodic payroll, and issuing pay and pay-related information to employees.

Apply today

Drop off a resume at Western Archaeological Services 1600 Dewar Drive.

Ideal Applicant

2+ years of payroll processing and billing experience

Analyzing information

Data entry skills

Attention to detail

Confidentiality

Thoroughness

General math skills

Financial software

Reporting skills

Verbal communication

Results-driven

Patient

Good organizational skills

Associates degree preferred but not necessary

.

Applicant Must

Have working knowledge of Quickbooks

Familiarity with Open Invoice, ACH, and other payment/billing applications

.

Duties and Responsibilities

Billing

Assume the responsibility of receiving and sorting incoming payments with attention to credibility

Manage the status of accounts and balances and identify inconsistencies

Issue and post bills, receipts and invoices

Check the validity of debit accounts

Update accounts receivable database with new accounts or missed payments

Ensure all clients remain informed on their outstanding debts and deadlines

Provide solutions to any relative problems of clients

Write thorough reports on billing activity with clear and reliable data

.

Payroll

Maintains payroll information by collecting, calculating, and entering data

Updates payroll records by entering changes in exemptions, insurance coverage, savings deductions, and job title and department/division transfers

Prepares reports by compiling summaries of earnings, taxes, deductions, leave, disability, and nontaxable wages

Determines payroll liabilities by calculating employee federal and state income and social security taxes and employer’s social security, unemployment, and workers compensation payments

Resolves payroll discrepancies by collecting and analyzing information

Provides payroll information by answering questions and requests

Maintains payroll operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes

Maintains employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

.

To Apply

Please drop off a resume at:

Western Archaeological Services

1600 Dewar Drive

Rock Springs, WY 82901

.

Visit the Western Archaeological Services website.

Call Western Archaeological Services at 307-382-9503.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.