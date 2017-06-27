5 Wyoming Artists to Catch at New Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — Five artists from Casper, WY, are exhibiting their artwork in a show titled “Western Connections.” The opening reception will be on Thursday, July 13 from 5 to 7 pm at the Community fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.

Using paint, collage, metal, and clay, Barb Barella, Marj Bisiar, Barbara Kuxhausen, Michele McDonald, and Judy Reed combine the influences of the West in their expressive and artistic interpretations.

.

Barb Barella

Barb Barella has always had a love of the arts. At the age of 12 she asked for oil paints for Christmas. Without any instruction and the most rudiment of tools, she continued her pursuit of oil painting throughout high school, furthering this journey at Casper College.

In her retirement years, she made the switch to watercolor as her medium of choice. She fell in love with the fluid and translucent quality of watercolor. Attending many workshops in the United States and abroad has made her more aware of many approaches. Joining a watercolor group has added to her enjoyment, education, and the endless possibilities of this fabulous medium.

“I love the transparency and fluidity of watercolor. In every painting I want to tell a story that shows the beauty I find in various western scenes. The west is a bountiful resource of subject matter, which is my incentive to take brush in hand and paint. With each watercolor I am inspired to produce another.”

.

Marj Bisiar

Art in any form has dominated Marj Bisiar’s life. When the Casper Artists Guild was first formed she was the only child member. She was inspired and mentored by her aunt and uncle, nationally recognized professional artists. She served as president of the Casper Artists Guild and was a member of the Scotch and Watercolor Society.

Although transparent watercolor dominated her early career, ceramics has become her passion and focus. Experimenting with ceramic glazes have often produced some very interesting effects and of course many times produced some awful failures. It is a challenge she works on daily-always thrilled with successes. Interesting and unusual shapes, unique glaze combinations and original designs can be seen in her work.

“Inspiration for me to create anything comes from nature. The real challenge is to reproduce what I sketch. Every piece I make is initiated with a walk, a trip, a conversation or a drawing-my surroundings, my friends, my family. Using clay and glazes is a constant problem to create a useful and attractive vessel that is different from something you can buy in a department store. For this show I have concentrated on layering and combining glazes to reflect things I love about the West.”

.

.

Barbara Kuxhausen

Barbara (Bobbie) Kuxhausen grew up in the Chicago area, but a trip out west and the open spaces attracted her to the University of Wyoming where she earned BA and MA degrees in art. She married a Wyoming native, raised a son and taught elementary art for 28 years in Casper before retiring. She now spends more time with her dog, golfing, and traveling.

Although her main interest has been watercolors, she also creates handmade paper pieces and has exhibited in national and international competitions. She likes the contrast between her representational watercolors and the abstract quality of the handmade paper collages.

“My collages feature my handmade paper that is enhanced by using mixed media. Artifacts, rubbings and additional papers compliment the naturally textured surface of the handmade paper. Themes, messages or significant design directions usually arise while parts are being arranged. The creative process is like a jigsaw puzzle and I transform the natural raw material to a viable, artistic and unique expression.”

.

Michele McDonald

Michele McDonald is a Wyoming native, born and raised in Sheridan. She now lives in Casper where she teaches watercolor and mixed media classes at the Casper Recreation Center. She also operates her studio, “Studio Michele,” in the Wolcott Galleria in downtown Casper, Wyoming.

Michele has signature membership in several national art organizations including; The International Society of Acrylic Painters, The Northwest Watercolor Society, The Montana, Wyoming and Northern Plans Watercolor Societies.

Her works are widely represented in public, private and corporate collections across the United States, Taiwan, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

“I work in watercolor and acrylic because of the instant results the medium allows, giving me the opportunity to develop a painting while the inspiration is still vivid and exciting. All around me I see vibrant color, intense shadows, value changes, unique form, and something I want to paint sometimes in an outlandish manner. Through my painting, I strive to communicate my impressions of life. Copying nature is not important. What is important is the ability to instill my personality and viewpoint and make it

a part of who I am.”

.

Judy Reed

Judy Reed was born and raised in Casper, WY, attending various schools in Mills and Casper. She attended Chadron St. Teachers College. Her main studies were classical music and elementary education. She earned her BS in Elementary Education in 1973 with a minor in music and psychology. She taught school in a one room schoolhouse, her first year out. Then after 31 years of teaching in Casper she retired.

She says she “is not an artist in a real sense” but has dabbled in different mediums — clay, wood and now rusty metals. Her inspiration for her work in metal came from a weekend welding class, taught by artist Betsy Bower. She began collecting old rusty metal from all over the West. Then welded bits and pieces together to create, yet a different, unique, piece of rust. The names of her pieces say it all.

“I was inspired to do this work after taking a weekend welding class. I have fun creating something by welding together aged, discarded, and unwanted pieces. There is something fascinating about putting rusty, metal objects together to form a unique piece that stimulates the imagination. With my welding iron, I make a final product that brings bits and pieces of corroded metal together. When a visitor observes the final work, I want them to imagine where, what, why, when and how they came about.”

.

The Western Connections Show

This exhibit will be on display through August 25 at the CFAC. The public is invited to the reception on July 13 to visit with the artists and to also enjoy the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System and programming is supported by the City of Rock Springs. An extensive library on the arts is maintained by the CFAC for the public for research and checkout. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday Noon to 5 pm.