Western Governors Endorse Changes To Endangered Species Act

WYOMING — As Chairman of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) in 2015, Governor Matt Mead launched his Species Conservation and Endangered Species Act Initiative. Through the Initiative, the Governor sought to promote and elevate the role of states in species conservation efforts and explore ways to improve the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Over two years, the WGA held nine workshops and six webinars where a diverse group of people explored opportunities to modernize the ESA. Many of these opportunities were highlighted in a policy resolution adopted by Western Governors in June 2016. This June Western Governors adopted detailed recommendations on ESA modernization.

“I am very proud of this Initiative. My fellow Western Governors hosted workshops and webinars where over 6400 people participated, representing thousands more from myriad backgrounds,” said Governor Mead. “Through this inclusive process, we developed and adopted recommendations that can improve species conservation and the ESA for people and wildlife. I thank these Governors for their continued support of this Initiative along with the staff and the many diverse groups and people that have joined in this effort.”

The Initiative engaged groups representing agriculture, energy, sportsmen and conservationists, along with Federal, state and local governments across the West. Governor Mead and WGA will now work with Congress and the Administration to improve the ESA through policy, regulation and statute.

The Species Conservation and Endangered Species Act Initiative Year Two Report is available on the WGA’s website.

Specific recommendations from the Initiative are also available on the WGA’s website.