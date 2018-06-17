Western Hosts Southwest Wyoming Facilities Workshop

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College will host the Southwest Wyoming Facilities Workshop on June 19 and 20 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm in the Theater, Atrium, and Brick Hallway.

The Federal Government has mandated that all personnel have a Right to Know/Hazmat and Blood Borne Pathogen training class each year prior to going to work.

This mandate affects all laborers, custodians, purchasing staff, maintenance staff, and all other personnel who have contact with or are around any chemicals.

Western has addressed this mandate by formulating a one-day training session that covers all of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) required courses. Certificates of attendance are included with the training.

The second day of the workshop is what Western calls the “Fun Day.” They have approximately 14 different classes for participants to choose from. There will be all kinds of facility-related vendors set up and having giveaways throughout the day.

Terry Johnson, Custodial Services Supervisor at Western, said, “The Southwest Wyoming Facilities Workshop is a great way for people to stay up to date on their training and certificates.

OSHA is an important part of safety in many workplaces in our community. The Workshop will get you on track and you’ll get to have some fun doing it!”

Western will provide a free lunch for participants on both days of the event. To register or for more information please contact Maren Womble at mwomble@westernwyoming.edu, or Amanda Baldwin at abaldwin@westernwyoming.edu.