Western Undergraduate Research Symposium Returns

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College and the Hay Library invite the public to attend the Fourth Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium on Wednesday, April 18 from 8:30 am to 3:05 pm in room 1302.

Students will deliver presentations based on research projects they have conducted this academic year. Oral presentations will take place throughout the Symposium, with the poster session taking place in the Atrium from 11 am to 12 pm.



Poster Session Speakers

The poster session will have a series of speakers:

Autumn Christie, who will present Fluid Dynamics and Tectonic Movement at Sinks Canyon and Precipitation the True Architect of Wyoming’s Adobe Town; and Carlos Gonzalez who will present Adolescence in Black and White: Recognizing Student Agency in Gebo, Wyoming.

Also, Tessa Herbert, who will present Effects of Environmental Factors on Sufferers of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Sweetwater County Wyoming; and Ashlee Lazaro, who will present Composition, Location, and Tribe Origin of Arrowheads.

Also, Dr. Dana Pertermann who will present Once the Conflict Ends: Building Reuse on the Western Frontier; and Korra Sheldon who will present Race and Racism: Western’s Perspective.



Rob Hunter Will Present His Findings on Bee Populations

There will be many oral presentations by students throughout the day. Rob Hunter, mentored by Dr. David Tanner Assistant Professor of Biology at Western, will present his biology findings on Bee Populations in the Killpecker Dunes.

“The purpose of my research project is to observe and record bee populations in the Killpecker Dunes of southwest Wyoming. I will be doing research to identify the bee fauna of the Killpecker Dunes. I have yet to identify the fauna, and the entire research project will take two seasons.

“I will also compare bee and plant diversity between dune habitats that do and do not have off-road vehicle usage. The purpose of this is to see if bee populations are greater in areas without vehicle access.

“By understanding the correlation between bee population and off-road usage in the Killpecker Dunes we can better understand how to maintain the population of bees in southwest Wyoming,” said Rob Hunter.



Samantha Worden to Present Historical Study

Samantha Worden will present her historical study, Superior’s Silent Graves: Complexities within Child Mortality in a Coal Town. Samatha has been mentored by Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History throughout her study.

“During the early 1900s, as child mortality was prominent across the United States. However, small mining communities throughout Wyoming noted particularly high numbers. Obituaries and grave markers recount sorrowful stories, as well as hint at childhood deaths’ intricate nature.

“Illnesses like influenza and scarlet fever took great tolls on children throughout the town, while accidents like Barwick’s show a second deadly threat to young lives. Furthermore, sources reveal that these unfortunate incidents affected distinct age groups differently.

“Altogether, the surviving evidence tells the untold narrative of child mortality in Wyoming’s coal towns.

“In the end, these documents, such as obituaries and death certificates, along with the remains of the numerous communities themselves, show the complexity of child mortality in coal mining communities like Superior, Wyoming,” said Samantha Worden.



Other Presentations

Hanna Ahuja will present her biological study, Assessment of Cardiac Function Using Pressure Volume Loops in Rbm20-/- Rats After 28 days of Angiotensin-II Treatment.

Katelin Banks, Isabel Leininger, and Austin Houskeeper will present their biological study, Assessment of Cardiac Function using Pressure-Volume Loop Analysis in Mice Chronically Exposed to Volatile Organic Compounds.

Ahuja, Banks, Leininger, and Houskeeper have been mentored by Dr. Bud Chew throughout these studies.

Korra Sheldon, mentored by Dr. Dana Pertermann, will present her sociology work in Race and Racism: Western’s Perspective, and Kyra Seppie, mentored by Professor Rick Kempa, will present her humanities work titled Art and the Environment: How Humanities and Science Come Together to Promote Change.

Jadyn Irwin will present Insect Occurrence on Rabbitbrush, and Carlos Gonzalez will discuss his historical findings, United Patriotism: Wyoming’s Serbian-American Community.



Symposium is Free and Open to the Public

The Symposium is free and open to the public, and community members are encouraged to come out and learn about the fascinating topics that Western’s students have been studying this semester.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Janice Grover-Roosa, Director of Library Services at Western via librarian@westernwyoming.edu.