Western Wyoming Beverages Packs Over 31,000 Meals for Local Food Banks

On Saturday, December 9, Western Wyoming Beverages pulled together over 130 employees, family, friends and community volunteers to pack meals to be delivered to the local food banks.

Partnering with The Pack Shack to fight hunger, they packed over 31,000 meals in a little over one hour!

Sean Valentine, Director of Sales & Marketing for WWB said, “From the time my Grandfather founded the company in 1970, one of his big things was ‘give back to the community ten-fold’ and that’s always been a pillar of what we’ve done at Western Wyoming Beverages. Through donations or anything we can do to give back to the community, I think it’s huge and that’s one of the things we want to continue as we go into the 3rd generation of our company in Rock Springs.”

The Pack Shack, founded in 2013, provides food and other items to non-profits. They also encourage people to get involved with local non-profits serving their neighbors and increase awareness about hunger issues affecting communities.

See some more of the photos from the packing event

at the Bunning Freight Station.