Western Wyoming Beverages Seeking a Division Manager

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a full-time Division Manager for our Rock Springs location.

The position will be responsible for learning the business from the “ground up” to develop industry, management and relational know how for Western Wyoming Beverages’ business functions. The Division Manager will spend time learning each facet of the business and the managerial needs of each area including warehousing, route management, soda sales management, beer sales management and management of our outlying branches in Evanston and Jackson.

The position will spend time specifically focusing on the sales management portion of the business understanding pricing decisions, marketing programs and key customers gaining a mastery level of experience in each segment. The Division Manager program will position the candidate to be in a Management position within Western Wyoming Beverages within 6-9 months and ultimately developing the candidate to be a contributing member to the company’s management team. The Division Manager will not only look to learn and understand each position but will also develop and integrate process improvements in each position to drive efficiencies, sales and profitability. The position will require frequent travel to the company’s other locations in Jackson and Evanston, WY.

Position Requirements:

Attention to detail, organization and self-motivation are all necessary characteristics for the position. This position will require a strong marketing and sales background. The ideal candidate will possess excellent computer and customer service skills, be extremely dependable, work well as part of a team and have the desire to go beyond the job description to develop and implement strategies to improve our business.

Desired Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, or Sales OR equivalent work experience.

We offer great benefits including:

401K

Health

Dental

Sick/vacation/disability/holiday pay

To Apply

Fill out the position application here and email to HR@wwbev.com

EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.