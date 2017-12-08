Western Wyoming Beverages Seeking a Route Driver

Western Wyoming Beverages has an immediate opening for a full-time Delivery Driver for its Rock Springs and Evanston locations.

The delivery driver is responsible for:

Delivering wholesale beverage and related products over established local routes.

The position requires:

Regular and repetitive lifting of products weighing up to 150 pounds with the use of a hand truck to move product from the truck to assigned areas within the store.

Reliable attendance is an essential function of the job.

The ideal candidate must:

Have strong customer relationship skills and enjoy a fast pace, ever-changing work environment.

The candidate must possess a clean driving record and a CDL Class A license.

WWB offers:

Competitive pay and benefits.

To Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover Letter, Resume and completed DOT Employment Application from www.westernwyomingbeverages.co m/career-opportunities.html to HR@wwbev.com or drop off at 100 Reliance Rd, Rock Springs.

