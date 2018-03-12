ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host a Career and Transfer Fair in the Atrium on campus, Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The event serves as a connector between prospective employers or four-year colleges and students.

Western Wyoming Community College is dedicated to preparing our students for success in the classroom and in the workforce. The ACE IT Center has an extensive career development resource library where students can research résumé writing techniques and tips as well as supplement their career exploration research.

Career-readiness workshops are offered throughout the school year to assist students in résumé writing and enhancing their interviewing skills. Our experienced staff will review student résumés prior to being submitted to an employer and conduct mock interviews to ensure our students are ready to enter the workforce.

Western will offer Career and Transfer Fair workshops at the Rock Springs campus on March 19th, from 6-7PM, March 21st, from 12 pm – 1 pm, March 22nd, 12 pm – 1 pm, and March 26th, from 6:30 pm – 7 pm. Workshops will be held at the Green River campus on March 20th, from 12 pm – 1 pm and 6-7 pm. The topics of discussion at these workshops will be: resumes, networking, elevator speeches, and interview techniques.

“Western’s Career and Transfer Fair is an excellent opportunity to Network! A wide variety of employers anfour-yearar institutions will be on hand to discuss furthering your educational goals or work career. Come out and meet new people and explore the possibilities,” said Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor at Western Wyoming Community College.

The City of Rock Springs, Department of Workforce Services, Elwood Staffing, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Veteran Services Office, Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Union Wireless, Wyoming Medical Center, Wyoming State Hospital, Wyoming Department of Corrections, WyoRadio, Southwest Counseling, Archrock, Infinity, Wyoming Machinery Company, Rocky Mountain Care, Vivint, Wells Fargo, Basic Energy, Compliances Staffing Agency, Watco Companies, Aspen Medical Center, Goodwill, John Bunning, Simplot, Williams, and the United States Army, are some of the employers who will be present at the fair.

Chadron State College, Weber State University, University of Wyoming, University of Wyoming Outreach, Dixie State University, and Utah State University are some of the four year institutions who will be recruiting transfer students on March 28th.

Students should dress for success and have copies of their resumes on hand to distribute to potential transfer schools and employers. Employers and Universities who have not yet responded have until March 20th to do so and be included in this event.

The career and transfer fair is sponsored by Wyoming Workforce Services, Western Wyoming Community College, and the Ace It Center. The event is free and open to the public. For questions or more information, please contact Teresa Shafe at (307) 382-1646, or at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu.