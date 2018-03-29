Western’s International Students to Host Fundraising Event

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College will host this year’s International Night on April 10, 2018 from 5 to 8 pm in the Atrium.

International Night is an opportunity for the community to join in celebrating different cultures on campus and within our local area. It is also a way for the Wester Wyoming Community College International Club to fundraise in order to support its future events.



Event Details

The event includes a buffet-style, all-you-can-eat dinner, with authentic international food made by international students and members of the community.

Attendees can purchase calligraphy pieces, hand painted by students from Japan, China, and Saudi Arabia, as well as purchase necklaces and bracelets handmade by a student from the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Celebrating International Heritage and Global Character

Western Wyoming Community College is proud of its international heritage and global character, which is reflective of Rock Springs’ own history as Wyoming’s “Home of 56 Nationalities.”

International Night is an opportunity for the campus and surrounding community to celebrate that heritage and learn about the many vibrant cultures that are represented among Western’s student body.



This Year’s International Students

This year Western is home to international students from Japan, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who participate in International Club on campus.

“As a Brazilian student at Western, I have been immersed in a totally different culture and also with different kind of people from other countries that make me a totally different person. So, I have to be really thankful for this opportunity that Western provided me.

“I was really well welcome by the people here, and as a form of acknowledgment to everyone who made my experience in US so great, during the International night on April 10th, I will share all the kindness and happiness that all Brazilian people are famous for,” said Lukas Coelho, President of the International Club at Western.

“As a Saudi student at Western, I thought it would be hard for me in the beginning, but the people here were very friendly and I felt very welcomed. I am delighted to share some of my own culture with the people here.

“I’m looking forward to doing that ‪on April 10th,” said Abdulrahman Albaqami, international student and international club member from Saudi Arabia.‬‬‬‬‬



Experience Cultural Performances

In addition to the assortment of food and fundraising items available for purchase, attendees will have the opportunity to experience cultural performances including music, throughout the evening.

“As a Rwandan student at Western, it has been a very overwhelming and exciting experience to be part of the American culture, and it has been an incredible journey.

“Rwandan people have a rich culture which includes staples foods and traditional dance called Intore. I’m looking forward to doing that on April 10th,” said Nelly Cyuzuza, student at Western and member of the International Club.



For More Information

The all-you-can-eat, event and performance is open to the public for $5 per person. All proceeds go to the International Club on campus.

For more information or questions regarding this event, please contact Mark Rembacz at mrembacz@westernwyoming.edu or (307)382-1899.