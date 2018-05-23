WGF Hosts Public Meeting on Fishing Reg Changes May 24

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing changes in fishing regulations for 2019.

Public input on the current proposals will be accepted from April 20, 2018 through June 4, 2018.

A public meeting will be hosted at 6 PM on May 25 at the Green River Game and Fish Office. This is the last of the 13 public meetings hosted statewide on the changes.

WGF will take their final recommendations to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission at their July 10-11 meeting in Laramie.

To review the proposed changes, see Summary of Proposed Changes and Rationale here.

To review the complete regulations in their entirety, see the Complete Regulations here.