What are the Rules for Primary Election Signs in Rock Springs?

ROCK SPRINGS — Here are the 2018 primary election sign regulations for Rock Springs.

Beginning Friday, June 22, primary signs may be erected.

By Friday, August 31, primary election signs much be removed by unsuccessful candidates. The primary election is Tuesday, August 21.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here are some guidelines:

The display of signs shall be allowed in any zoning district and shall be limited to a period of 60 days preceding any primary, general, or special election to which they refer.

Signs must be located on private property, which you must obtain permission from the landowner.

Signs may be freestanding, single or doubled faced and may be parallel or perpendicular to the street.

No signs shall be located in any public street right-of-way. This includes power poles. Any sign located in a public street right-of-way will be removed by the City of Rock Springs.

With the upcoming primary election, here are some important reminders: