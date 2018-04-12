Wheel Chair Friendly Bus Approved By SWCSD#2

GREEN RIVER — Funding for a wheelchair lift-equipped bus was approved by SWCSD#2 at their last meeting. They also voted to help pay for 13 students going to the National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament.

Bus For Handicapped Students

Green River board members present at the meeting gave unanimous approval to a proposal to purchase a wheelchair lift equipped school bus. Board member Corina Tynsky was absent from the meeting. The modified bus is to cost no more than $144,000. Transportation Supervisor Oscar Barton presented the proposal to the board and said the cost should likely be less than the upper amount. However, Barton explained that the need is real for the six students requiring wheelchair lifting. Currently, the six students are facing hardships, such as the inability to go on field trips together, due to the lack of a wheelchair lift-equipped bus.

The idea drew support from board members. Trustee John Malone was particularly enthusiastic about the bus proposal. With some 40-odd school districts in Wyoming, Malone predicted that the “precedent” being set will open the door for more school districts to make specially-equipped bus purchases from sometimes reluctant dealers.

National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament

Board members present voted nearly unanimously to provide $3,475 to send 13 students to the National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament. Trustee Ann Rudoff cast the lone vote against the idea of providing money for the trip to the NFLS&D Tournament. “I’m voting no on this,” Rudoff declared. “There needs to be better coordination with Western Wyoming Community College.”

In an interview following the meeting, Rudoff explained that she feels there needs to be better communication between Green River High School and Western Wyoming Community College, leading to better play “in the same sandbox”.

Rudoff is an associate professor of communications within the Humanities Department at WWCC.

In addition to Roosa, Malone, and Rudoff, trustees Steve Core, Robin Steiss, and Mark Sanders attended the meeting. Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo was also present.