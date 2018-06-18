Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac Hosts 18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac, in conjunction with Sum R Fun Corvette Club, is hosting the 18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show.
Pack your sunscreen and a smile and get ready to see the ins and outs of some stunning vehicles. The Annual People’s Choice Car Show is fun for the whole family!
When
Saturday July 7, 10AM-4PM
Where
2200 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY
The 18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show aims to raise money every year for a local charity or group while bringing the community together.
This year, funds are being raised for Sweetwater County’s 4-H organization.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.