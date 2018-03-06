White Mountain Dental Seeking Full Time Dental assistant

White Mountain Dental is looking for full-time dental assistant.

We are a fast-paced dental office looking for an outgoing, motivated team member.

Successful applicant will be able to multi-task, will be dependable, friendly, and a people-person.

Experience preferred but not required.

Apply Today

or drop it off at our office, 2701 Foothill Blvd, across from the post office. Please send resume to whitemountain@qwestoffice.net or drop it off at our office, 2701 Foothill Blvd, across from the post office.

**No phone calls, please.

Follow White Mountain Dental on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.