White Mountain Dental Seeking Full Time Dental assistant

White Mountain Dental is looking for full-time dental assistant.
We are a fast-paced dental office looking for an outgoing, motivated team member.
Successful applicant will be able to multi-task, will be dependable, friendly, and a people-person.
Experience preferred but not required.
Apply Today
Please send resume to whitemountain@qwestoffice.net
or drop it off at our office, 2701 Foothill Blvd, across from the post office.
**No phone calls, please.
