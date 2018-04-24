White Mountain Featured as Wild Horse Destination

Word has gotten out.

Wyoming has more than wide open spaces.

Wyoming is where the wild horses roam.

The White Mountain range overlooking Rock Springs may be known to locals as a destination to see wild horses in their natural habitat. Word has spread past the city limits though and White Mountain was recently featured on the “Only In Wyoming” website.

The article boasts that the “spirit of the Old West is alive and well in Wyoming” and a trip to “Sweetwater County should provide conclusive proof.”

