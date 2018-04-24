White Mountain Featured as Wild Horse Destination

Word has gotten out.
Wyoming has more than wide open spaces.
Wyoming is where the wild horses roam.
The White Mountain range overlooking Rock Springs may be known to locals as a destination to see wild horses in their natural habitat. Word has spread past the city limits though and White Mountain was recently featured on the “Only In Wyoming” website.
The article boasts that the “spirit of the Old West is alive and well in Wyoming” and a trip to “Sweetwater County should provide conclusive proof.”
See the full article and more photos here.
Excerpt From Article:
There, living in one of the most breathtaking scenic areas of the Cowboy State is a herd of nearly 1,500 wild horses. If you’ve ever longed to watch horses roam free, this is the place.
The breathtaking area of White Mountain is where you’ll find the Wild Horses of Pilot Butte.
Called the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop, this stunning park and scenic 24-mile trail are picture-perfect Wyoming Wilderness.
As pioneers traveled west, Pilot Butte is the natural signpost they looked for to let them know they were getting close to Green River.
The Wild Horses of Pilot Butte are said to be descended from horses the cattle ranchers brought to Wyoming in the 1800s.