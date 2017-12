ROCK SPRINGS– The White Mountain Library is hosting an Evening Story Time event tonight, December 12, from 6:30 to 8 pm, in which Santa Claus will be a guest.

The event is free and family-friendly. People can bring their kids to read some stories, visit Santa, and enjoy some cookies and juice.

The White Mountain Library is located at 2935 Sweetwater Dr.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.