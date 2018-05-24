White Mountain Men’s Senior Golf Association Hosts Weekly Tournaments

ROCK SPRINGS– Members of the White Mountain Men’s Senior Golf Association played a Four Man Best ball during their weekly Association tournament held Thursday, May 17.

First place low gross team members were Chris Lord, Kelly Duke, Pete Hallberg and Terry Leigh. First place low net team members were Gerard Cournoyer, Jerry Torres, Darryl Chilton and Brad Cleve.



Weekly Tournaments every Thursday

The Association started holding weekly tournaments every Thursday, starting May 3. The tournaments will continue through October, depending on weather.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The championship tournament will be held on August 16. It will include door prizes, a banquet, and awards to the top players of the tournament.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50 years of age), regardless of ability, to join in play.

Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times will start at 9 am.