Who’s Running for Office in Sweetwater County?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — These are the individuals who have declared they will run for the following Sweetwater County positions. These are the primary candidate filings for nomination.
Click on the candidate names to access the candidate’s election announcement, which was included if they’ve been submitted to us.
County Commissioner
(4 Year Term) – THREE SEATS OPEN
- Randal “Doc” Wendling (Republican)
- John K. Kolb (Republican)
- Joe M. Barbuto (Democratic)
- Reid O. West (Democratic)
- Jeffrey Smith (Republican)
- Allan Jarnagin (Republican)
- Roy Lloyd (Republican)
County Coroner
(4 Year Term)
- Dale S. Majhanovich (Democratic)
County Attorney
(4 Year Term)
- Daniel Erramouspe (Republican)
County Sheriff
(4 Year Term)
- Mike Lowell (Democratic)
- Delbert F. Gray (Republican)
- John Grossnickle (Republican)
County Clerk
(4 Year Term)
- Dale Davis (Democratic)
- Cindy Lane (Republican)
County Treasurer
(4 Year Term)
- Robert D. Slaughter (Democratic)
County Assessor
(4 Year Term)
- Dave Divis (Democratic)
- Perri Rubeck (Republican)
Clerk of District Court
(4 Year Term)
- Donnalee Boback (Republican)
- Annette Eychner (Democratic)
Green River Mayor
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Pete Rust
- Mark Peterson
Granger Mayor
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Sandy Allen
- Bradly McCollum
- Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio, Jr.
Rock Springs Mayor
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Ryan Greene
- Kathy Phelps
- Matthew Jackman
- Tim Kaumo
Green River City Council Ward I
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
Green River City Council Ward II
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
Green River City Council Ward III
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Gary Killpack
- Edward C. Paisley
Rock Springs City Council Ward I
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Jason Armstrong
- Jeannie L. Demas
Rock Springs City Council Ward II
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Timothy Savage
Rock Springs City Council Ward III
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- David Halter
Rock Springs City Council Ward IV
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Keaton D. West
- Rose M. Mosbey
Granger Town Council
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Travis Ames
Wamsutter Town Council
(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Dustin Davis
Granger Town Council
(Unexpired) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE
- Susie Jorensen
- Karen Cukale