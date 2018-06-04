Who’s Running for Office in Sweetwater County?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — These are the individuals who have declared they will run for the following Sweetwater County positions. These are the primary candidate filings for nomination.

Click on the candidate names to access the candidate’s election announcement, which was included if they’ve been submitted to us.

County Commissioner

(4 Year Term) – THREE SEATS OPEN

Randal “Doc” Wendling (Republican)

John K. Kolb (Republican)

Joe M. Barbuto (Democratic)

Reid O. West (Democratic)

Jeffrey Smith (Republican)

Allan Jarnagin (Republican)

Roy Lloyd (Republican)

County Coroner

(4 Year Term)

County Attorney

(4 Year Term)

County Sheriff

(4 Year Term)

County Clerk

(4 Year Term)

County Treasurer

(4 Year Term)

County Assessor

(4 Year Term)

Clerk of District Court

(4 Year Term)

Green River Mayor

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Pete Rust

Mark Peterson

Granger Mayor

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Sandy Allen

Bradly McCollum

Anselmo “Hippy” Valerio, Jr.

Rock Springs Mayor

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Green River City Council Ward I

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Green River City Council Ward II

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Green River City Council Ward III

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Gary Killpack

Edward C. Paisley

Rock Springs City Council Ward I

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Jason Armstrong

Jeannie L. Demas

Rock Springs City Council Ward II

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Timothy Savage

Rock Springs City Council Ward III

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

David Halter

Rock Springs City Council Ward IV

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Keaton D. West

Rose M. Mosbey

Granger Town Council

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Travis Ames

Wamsutter Town Council

(4 Year Term) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE

Dustin Davis

Granger Town Council

(Unexpired) – NON-POLITICAL OFFICE