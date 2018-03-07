WHP Appoints Two New Lieutenants

Colonel Haller Appoints New Rawlins Lieutenant

RAWLINS — Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller recently announced the promotion of Trooper Tyler Chapman to a new leadership role within the agency. Trooper Chapman has been appointed to the position of Lieutenant overseeing the Rawlins and Wamsutter areas of WHP Division “H”.

Lieutenant Chapman started his career in March of 2004 and is a veteran Trooper with vast experience and training. He has been a Crash Team member for many years and is currently ACTAR (Accreditation Commission For Traffic Reconstructionists) certified. Lieutenant Chapman brings a historical work ethic along with his team and personal approach, positioning Division H in good hands moving forward.

Lieutenant Chapman officially began his new assignment on March, 1st, 2018 and is replacing Lt. Bob Garner who retired in December 2017.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Chapman at his promotional pinning ceremony on March 28th at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the WYDOT Rawlins conference room, located at 301 Airport Rd, Rawlins, Wyoming.

Colonel Haller Appoints New Division “I” Lieutenant

FREMONT COUNTY — Torrington area Trooper Travis Hauser was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Colonel Kebin Haller. Lt. Hauser has been appointed the new Division “I” supervisor that covers Fremont County and will oversee operations in the Lander and Riverton areas. Lt. Hauser has been with Patrol since August of 2007.

Lt. Hauser is a WHP veteran with a proven track record for quality work and strong leadership abilities. Those who know Lt. Hauser easily recognize his enthusiasm and high level of passion for the WHP while always remaining humble.

Lt. Hauser replaces Lt. Lee Pence, who transferred to lead Division “N” in the Cody and Powell areas.

Please join us in congratulating Lt. Hauser on his recent promotion that was effective March 1st, 2018.