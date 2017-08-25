WHP K9 Retires; Basil Served In Rock Springs Area

ROCK SPRINGS — August 1st, 2017 marked the retirement of Wyoming Highway Patrol’s K-9, Basil after nine years of service with Patrol. Basil was assigned to Trooper Barry Tippy in the Rock Springs, Wyoming area. Trooper Tippy and Basil started their partnership in the fall of 2008.

During the course of Basil’s career, he was deployed 473 times and sniffed out:

720.4 pounds of Marijuana

122 grams of Cocaine

470.8 grams of Methamphetamine

93 grams of Heroin

1180.5 grams of other illegal narcotics

Basil was also responsible for finding 12 guns that were used in the commission of drug trafficking and helped confiscate $401,985 in currency.

K-9 Basil loved being petted and getting all of the attention when he attended special events around the state. Basil will now spend the rest of his time chasing tennis balls, lying around and enjoying a well-deserved retirement. Trooper Tippy has also taken on a new duty with the Highway Patrol. He has been assigned to be the new K-9 coordinator for the agency.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol currently has 10 narcotic and two explosive detection dogs across the state.