WHP Trooper and Albany County Deputy Involved in Shooting

ALBANY COUNTY — On May 26th, 2018, law enforcement was advised to be on the lookout (BOLO) for a suicidal subject driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup in Albany County Wyoming.

The subject and vehicle were located on Vedauwoo Road (Forest Service Road 700) in the Medicine Bow National Forest approximately 12 miles east of Laramie, Wyoming by a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper and an Albany County Deputy.

After locating the subject, the trooper and the deputy became involved in a shooting incident with the subject who was armed with a firearm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The subject was taken into custody and the officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

The subject was taken by helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The subject’s condition is unknown at the time of this release.

The trooper and deputy were not injured.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been requested to investigate the incident.

As is standard in any WHP Trooper involved shooting incident, the trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

As DCI is investigating, no further information will be released in regards to the incident by the WHP.