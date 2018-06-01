WHP Trooper Assaulted on Traffic Stop Near Green River, Citizen Stops to Assist

SWEETWATER COUNTY — On May 31st, 2018 a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at milepost 92 on Interstate 80, just east of Green River for a speeding violation at approximately 07:45 a.m.

While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of additional criminal activity.

The driver was detained and in the process attempted to initially flee on foot away from the traffic stop. The suspect ran out into traffic in an attempt to evade the trooper.

Once the trooper caught up with the suspect, a physical altercation ensued where the suspect attempted to disarm the trooper of his handgun.

While this altercation was occurring a member of the public stopped along the interstate to assist the trooper. Another trooper arrived shortly thereafter.

With the help of the citizen, and the other trooper, the suspect was taken into custody. Minor injuries were reported on both the trooper and the suspect.

The citizen was uninjured. The suspect received medical clearance and was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center for further processing.

It was later discovered that vehicle contained approximately 74 lbs. of marijuana and approximately 1 gram of cocaine. The Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been identified 36-year-old McKinleyville, California resident, Dustin Roberts.