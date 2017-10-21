WHYoming: Annie Fletcher

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Annie Fletcher, Principal of Rock Springs High School.

Education has been a big part of Annie’s life, and career. Before assuming the role of principal, Annie has been a teacher for many years as well.

I have chosen the path of an educator to support and grow our young people. I believe that an educated populous is the foundation that holds up our committee. I am passionate about providing opportunities for all our kids. Every time I see a teacher or student accomplish something more than they had believed possible, it makes all the hard work worth it. ~ Annie Fletcher ~.

Annie, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I consider myself a Rock Springs native, having grown up here since a baby.

After graduating from high school, I moved to Utah for school and was a teacher for 10 years in Salt Lake. One might that the digital music age, increase presence of on-line shopping and the death of our small business brought my family back home.

After closing the store and much soul searching we placed our little downtown bungalow on the market; packed up and moved home.

My husband Andy starting for the family business (John Bunning Transfer); my son Ian began 1st grade at Northpark Elementary and I began teaching math at Rock Springs Junior High in the fall of 2007.

Since that time, Rock Springs has become home once again.

What is something unique about you?

I began my education at Lincoln Elementary in Ms. Young’s Kindergarten room, and last year I served Lincoln and its families as a principal.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

Our rich sense of history.

The mix of different immigrant communities, who have all come to Rock Springs at different times and different reasons; create a sense of history. Different immigrant groups all maintain strong ties to their home countries while becoming part of Rock Springs.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Give second chances freely, and make the most of the second chances afforded to you. ~ Annie Fletcher

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

In my back yard with my family.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car (or your truck)?

Nothing beats a long walk with my dogs.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

“Under Pressure” either the original with Queen and David Bowie or the Ben Harper cover. Although everyone will tell you that singing is not my strength.

How would your friends describe you?

Dedicated, kid focused, hard working. They would also assure you no one is ever hungry at our house.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

My family…

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Molly Ringwald, as a teenager there was nothing better than “Breakfast Club”; and wouldn’t it be great to see one of the kids playing the principal?

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

Family… Our roots run deep here and I love giving back to the community that has given so much to me.

