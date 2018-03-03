WHYoming: Art Castillo

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Art Castillo. He is the wrestling coach at Western Wyoming Community College, and was recently voted Coach of the Year by coaches from other teams.

“I was voted Coach of the Year, but my team won that award for us by how they performed all year and at the region championships. Also, my assistants are the best in the nation!” Art Castillo said.

“There is not a doubt in my mind that we wouldn’t be where we are now with out Rick Yoak, Dillon Karajanis, and Bill Hodges. These guys are outstanding men who spend so much of their time to share their knowledge with our young men in all areas of life.”

We are so blessed to have these guys in our program!” – Art Castillo

Art, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I was born in Rock Springs a few years back and went to HS in Green River. GO WOLVES!

I moved back here after I graduated from college and finished my wrestling career. What a great decision it was and an awesome opportunity for me professionally.

What is something unique about you?

This is a tough question. I think what makes me unique as a coach is my ability to connect with people and see the good in everybody and the ability to motivate them individually.

And personally, anybody who knows me knows how much I love my cat, Louden!

What do you appreciate most about our community?

I appreciate many things about this community. The people are very supportive of our program and make our athletes feel like they are at home.

I love the laid back pace we live in and really enjoy the summer months at the lake, in the mountains, or at the golf course.

I appreciate that our community values many of the same things that I do. I appreciate the college and the opportunities it provides us. I really enjoy the awesome sunsets we have here.” ~ Art Castillo

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to be great!​” ~ Art Castillo .

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

I love hanging out in our beautiful wrestling facility at Western Wyoming Community College! If I am not there you can probably find me at the golf course or at the Flaming Gorge.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

I would probably rather ride a bike, especially if it has an engine on it. It Would be awesome if it had a side car for my cat, Louden!

What would you sing at karaoke night?

If the place was full, Old Time Rock & Roll by Bob Seger for sure. If nobody was around maybe some Lionel Ritchie.

How would your friends describe you?

I would hope they say I am someone they enjoy being around, can depend on, and is passionate about who I am and what I do.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Easy, convincing someone who is out of my league to marry me.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

The Rock! For sure!

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

Wyoming is my home! I am proud to be from Wyoming and I want to make the people proud by guiding young men to great things in life through sport and education.” ~ Art Castillo

If you'd like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions